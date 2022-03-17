Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 13,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 214,757 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

