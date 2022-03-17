Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.44 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $18.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.53 billion to $19.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 3,627,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Mills (GIS)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.