Brokerages Anticipate Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) to Announce -$1.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) to post ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

QNRX remained flat at $$1.25 during trading on Friday. 208,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,534. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

