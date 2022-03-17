Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.79. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Voya Financial by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.