Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will post $533.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.66 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $497.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,447. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.