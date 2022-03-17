Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.52 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $30.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $145.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.82 million to $153.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.89 million, with estimates ranging from $140.95 million to $154.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 1,081,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $482.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

