Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to report sales of $41.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.86 million to $42.50 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $31.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $207.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $276.48 million, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $287.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $898,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $5,503,451. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,445. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

