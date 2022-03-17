Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

