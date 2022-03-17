Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Trip.com Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.78. 373,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

