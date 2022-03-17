Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $28.92

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE BE traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,217,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

