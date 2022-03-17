Brokerages Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
CRCT stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 668,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,791. Cricut has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,441,936 shares of company stock valued at $23,967,403.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,104,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
