Brokerages Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CRCT stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 668,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,791. Cricut has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,441,936 shares of company stock valued at $23,967,403.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,317,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,104,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

