Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Price Target at $107.30

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

DUK stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,506 shares of company stock worth $2,654,263. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

