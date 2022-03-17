Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $109.38

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.95 on Monday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

