Brokerages Set Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Price Target at GBX 494

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.42).
Several research firms have weighed in on KGH. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.72), for a total value of £40,452.72 ($52,604.32).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.
Knights Group
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.
