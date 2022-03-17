Brokerages Set Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) PT at $26.33

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 121,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

