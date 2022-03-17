Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT at $7,150.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,800.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($98.83) to GBX 7,800 ($101.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 399,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,724. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

