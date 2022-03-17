Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Target Price at $100.22

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $87.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

