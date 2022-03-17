Brokers Issue Forecasts for Holcim Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holcim in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holcim’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCMLY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

