Brokers Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.85.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.55.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$55.48 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$64.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

