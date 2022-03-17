Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RA remained flat at $$20.50 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 176,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1,374.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

