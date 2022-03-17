Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

