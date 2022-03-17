Bruce D. Frank Buys 5,000 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Frank purchased 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $387.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

