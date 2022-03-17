BTIG Research Trims Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Target Price to $19.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.76.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.74 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

