Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $4.01. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 59,421 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 in the last three months.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 425,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,073,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Butterfly Network by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,181,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.