Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.27) to €22.00 ($24.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

