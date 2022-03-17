BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

