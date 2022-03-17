BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.
Shares of BWXT opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.
In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock worth $1,268,189. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
