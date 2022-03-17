Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.44. Cabot posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CBT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.55%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

