Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.
Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
