Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

CALT stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

