Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.19. 258,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,958,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cameco by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.