Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

CPB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 71,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 352,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

