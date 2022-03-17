Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $6.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTR. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 642,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

