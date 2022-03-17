Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,680. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $148,333,000 after buying an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,859 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

