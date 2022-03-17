Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CANO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 6,463,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,525. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83,108 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

