Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CANO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 6,463,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,525. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83,108 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.