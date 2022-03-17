Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $200,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

