Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $358,000 in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.07% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE PDOT opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.