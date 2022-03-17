Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 88500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

