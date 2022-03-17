CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:DBM traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.79. 204,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,272. The company has a market cap of C$762.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from CanWel Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

