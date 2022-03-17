CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

MTD opened at $1,358.84 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.26 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,448.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,497.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.