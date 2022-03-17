CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pool by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Pool by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $467.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $331.60 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.94 and its 200 day moving average is $496.10.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

