CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $242,000 in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.