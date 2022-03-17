CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 62.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 230,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.16 and a 1-year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

