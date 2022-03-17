CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $3,732,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $9,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $14.65 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

