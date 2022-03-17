CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,091 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 40.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $191.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $141.94 and a one year high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

