CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cummins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.82.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $205.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.94. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $274.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.