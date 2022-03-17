Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $626.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

