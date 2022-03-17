CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTBC opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CareCloud has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareCloud by 17.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CareCloud by 31.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

