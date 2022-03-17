Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.97

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.97 and traded as low as $14.50. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.
About Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribbean Utilities (CUPUF)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.