CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues Earnings Results

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS.

LOTZ stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.18. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CarLotz by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

