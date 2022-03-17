Carter Bankshares (CARE) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Carter Bankshares to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million $31.59 million 13.70 Carter Bankshares Competitors $6.73 billion $1.81 billion 11.10

Carter Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.94% 0.76% Carter Bankshares Competitors 27.75% 11.87% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carter Bankshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares Competitors 1599 7592 6843 376 2.37

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, indicating a potential downside of 8.25%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Carter Bankshares’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares competitors beat Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

